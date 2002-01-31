Insight picks up Fox Sports digi-nets

Fox Cable Networks inked a distribution deal with Insight Communications Co.

Inc. to carry its trio of new digital sports networks.

Fox Sports Atlantic, Central and Pacific offer a mix of out-of-market

regional sports and news from Fox Sports' 22 regional sports networks.

Fox Sports Digital Nets should have 2.5 million subscribers by July. The

channels have been up and running for about six months.

Fox Cable also recently signed carriage pacts with AT&T Broadband and

Time Warner Cable.