Insight picks up Fox Sports digi-nets
Fox Cable Networks inked a distribution deal with Insight Communications Co.
Inc. to carry its trio of new digital sports networks.
Fox Sports Atlantic, Central and Pacific offer a mix of out-of-market
regional sports and news from Fox Sports' 22 regional sports networks.
Fox Sports Digital Nets should have 2.5 million subscribers by July. The
channels have been up and running for about six months.
Fox Cable also recently signed carriage pacts with AT&T Broadband and
Time Warner Cable.
