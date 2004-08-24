Insider on Track

Paramount Domestic Television has officially begun production on The Insider, with all of the show's staff in place.

D.J. Petroro and Ron Vandoor are the show's senior producers, reporting to executive producer Linda Bell Blue. Petroro comes from Access Hollywood where he worked for seven years. Vandor has been supervising producer of Insider sister show Entertainment Tonight for the past three years.

Anthony Beilinsohn, John Palacio, Steve Tseckares and Jonathan Zager all are supervising producers.

Beillinsohn comes from Access Hollywood, where he was a producer for five years. Palacio will head up The Insider's New York office. He comes from Good Morning America, where he worked for 13 years. Tseckares has been a producer at ET Weekend for the past five years, and Zager comes over from ET where he's been a producer for one year. He formerly was a senior producer of NBC Universal's Maury.

Michael Delazzer and Julie Rashid, both of ET, have been named coordinating producers.

The Insider, cleared in 98% of the U.S., premieres on Monday, Sept. 13. The show is hosted by Pat O'Brien, formerly of Access Hollywood.