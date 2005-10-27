Inside Gets Upgrade at WNYW

The primary run of King World’s syndicated news magazine Inside Edition has been upgraded from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Fox’s WNYW New York starting Monday, as expected. It had moved to the station in September from Tribune’s WPIX.

Edition, now serving as a news lead-in for WNYW, will follow Twentieth Television’s new half-hour strip Geraldo at Large, which debuts Monday at 4 p.m. on the station.

The two shows will bump the game show Family Feud’s two afternoon installments, which will now air from noon-1 p.m. WNYW is also bringing back reruns of The Simpsons at 6:30 p.m.