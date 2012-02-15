'Inside Edition's Norville to Host Golden Mike Awards

The Broadcasters Foundation of American announced Wednesday that Deborah Norville, journalist and Inside Edition anchor, will return to host its annual Golden Mike Award on Feb. 27 at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Dennis Swanson, president of station operations for Fox Television Stations, is this year's honoree. The event is held annually to benefit the Foundation's mission to aid broadcasters in need.

Those presenting at the fundraising event include Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO, Fox News and chairman of Fox Television Stations; Elsie McCabe Thompson, president, Museum for African Art; and Larry Wert, president and GM, NBC 5/WMAQ-TV, Chicago, and president of the Central and Western Region, NBC Owned Television Stations.

The black-tie affair will also feature a performance from Warner Bros. music executive, TV personality and singer Kara DioGuardi.