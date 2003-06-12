Inside Edition taps Wheeler
Adrienne Wheeler becomes managing editor of King World Productions' Inside
Edition beginning June 16, executive producer Charles Lachman said.
Wheeler comes to the show from CBS' The Early Show, where she has been
special producer since 2000.
She also has been a producer for Donahue and the Montel Williams
Show, and she was executive producer for Geraldo Rivera's syndicated talk
show.
Esther Pessin remains as the show's other managing editor.
Inside Edition is entering its 15th season in syndication.
