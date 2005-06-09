Inside Edition taps Pro-Bel

King World Production’s West Coast bureau for syndicated access mag Inside Edition recently underwent a complete digital upgrade, with Pro-Bel’s routing, signal-processing, master control and automation technologies playing a major role.

The bureau for the show feeds taped material daily to the show’s New York headquarters. The new Pro-Bel gear will help speed up that process.

Jorge Martin, production manager for Inside Edition, says the conversion was keyed by the desire to move to nonlinear editing technology and the need to seamlessly switch between analog and digital signals.



