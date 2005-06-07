Inside Edition Names Co-Executive Producer
By Ben Grossman
Syndicated access magazine Inside Edition has upped Esther Pessin to co-executive producer.
Promoted from managing editor, she’ll work with Executive Producer Charles Lachman to oversee the show’s editorial content.
Pessin first joined Inside Edition as a story coordinator in 1990, before moving over to serve as managing editor of American Journal from 1993-98, then returning to Inside Edition in a managing editor role.
Pessin will also continue in her role as senior show producer for Inside Edition Weekend.
