Inside Edition Names Co-Executive Producer

Syndicated access magazine Inside Edition has upped Esther Pessin to co-executive producer.

Promoted from managing editor, she’ll work with Executive Producer Charles Lachman to oversee the show’s editorial content.

Pessin first joined Inside Edition as a story coordinator in 1990, before moving over to serve as managing editor of American Journal from 1993-98, then returning to Inside Edition in a managing editor role.

Pessin will also continue in her role as senior show producer for Inside Edition Weekend.