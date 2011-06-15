'Inside Edition' Host Norville to Receive NYSBA's Carol M. Reilly Award

Deborah Norville, host of syndicated news mag Inside Edition, will receive the New York

State Broadcasters Association's Carol M. Reilly Award at the association's

executive conference later this month.

The award, named after the late wife of

Joseph Reilly, NYSBA President is for "leadership, professionalism and general

excellence."

In addition to Inside

Edition, Norville has for the past several years hosted the National

Association of Broadcasters Service to America awards dinner in Washington,

which salutes broadcasters for their public service.

Norville's extensive broadcast resume includes anchoring

posts at NBC (The Today Show), MSNBC

and CBS.