'Inside Edition' Host Norville to Receive NYSBA's Carol M. Reilly Award
Deborah Norville, host of syndicated news mag Inside Edition, will receive the New York
State Broadcasters Association's Carol M. Reilly Award at the association's
executive conference later this month.
The award, named after the late wife of
Joseph Reilly, NYSBA President is for "leadership, professionalism and general
excellence."
In addition to Inside
Edition, Norville has for the past several years hosted the National
Association of Broadcasters Service to America awards dinner in Washington,
which salutes broadcasters for their public service.
Norville's extensive broadcast resume includes anchoring
posts at NBC (The Today Show), MSNBC
and CBS.
