Inside Addition

Jim Moret, former Cable News Network anchor -- including co-anchor of Showbiz Today co-anchor and onetime California attorney -- has joined Inside Edition as a senior correspondent, based in Los Angeles.

Since leaving CNN in the late 1990s, Moret has had a host of gigs, including hosting specials for ABC and fill-in anchoring at KTLA-TV on the West Coast and on Fox's Good Day New York on the East.

