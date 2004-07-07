Inside Addition
Jim Moret, former Cable News Network anchor -- including co-anchor of Showbiz Today co-anchor and onetime California attorney -- has joined Inside Edition as a senior correspondent, based in Los Angeles.
Since leaving CNN in the late 1990s, Moret has had a host of gigs, including hosting specials for ABC and fill-in anchoring at KTLA-TV on the West Coast and on Fox's Good Day New York on the East.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.