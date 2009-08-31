Injured CBS Reporter McCormick in Stable Condition

CBS News correspondent Cami McCormick, who was injured Aug. 28 in Afghanistan when a military transport she was riding in was hit by an IED, has been stabilized and will be returning to the U.S. possibly as early as Tuesday, Sept. 1.

McCormick sustained multiple injuries including fractures to her arms and legs. She was treated at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.

She will undergo further treatment at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Spc. Abraham S. Wheeler III, 22, of Columbia, S.C. was killed in the attack, which occurred near Logar Province. Two other soldiers were also injured. The Department of Defense has not released their names.

"Cami is a respected and loved colleague and this is a very difficult time," Harvey Nagler, vice president of CBS Radio, said in a statement. "We are grateful for the outpouring of concern from so many people and want particularly to acknowledge with gratitude the incredible medical care Cami has been receiving."

Eighteen journalists were killed in Afghanistan between 1992 and 2008, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. There are 25 confirmed deaths of journalists in 2009, says the CPJ, with no confirmed deaths in Afghanistan this year. (There is one unconfirmed death in Afghanistan: Jawed Ahmad, a freelance field producer who was working for CTV. He was shot in March in Kandahar, according to The Canadian Press and Agence France-Presse).

McCormick's injuries come weeks after two Associated Press journalists were injured in Afghanistan. Emilio Morenatti and Andi Jatmiko were embedded with the U.S. military in southern Afghanistan when their transport was struck by a roadside bomb on Aug. 12. Morenatti had his foot amputated. Jatmiko sustained leg injuries.