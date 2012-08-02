Initiative's Pahade: Digital Must Be Considered for Every Client Buy

When Nick Pahade was hired as president and chief executive

of Initiative North America in late March, Jim Hytner, worldwide CEO of Initiative,

was quick to praise his digital cred. "[Pahade's] vast experience of digital

marketing across media, digital agencies and technology will be invaluable as

Initiative North America seeks to deliver ever more technology-driven,

innovative communications work for clients across all media," Hytner said.





His resume in terms of digital speaks for itself. Prior to

Initiative, Pahade was CEO of digital media management platform Traffiq, and

before that was president of True Action, a unit of GSI Commerce, where he built

the company's digital marketing services division.





He was also president of Denuo, the digital unit of Publicis,

and cofounded Beyond Interactive Inc., which he sold to WPP's Grey Global Group,

and was manager director at MediaCom Digital.





It's no surprise, therefore, that Pahade speaks fluently

about the power of digital in the marketplace. He took some time to answer questions

about his new post, how his background in digital is an asset at Initiative and

digital's growing role in the industry.



Given your

extensive digital experience, why do you think Initiative brought you into a

position that had traditionally been filled by execs with television buying

experience?

I have spent most of my career in digital media so far, but I have also

worked in a variety of other media platforms with a broad number of

clients. The media agency industry needs more folks that understand all

aspects of media and technology. Today it is less about individual media and

creating silos. It's more about how do we best create experiences to connect to

the audience that the client wants to reach. The media space is changing and

that requires agencies to come up with new ways to meet client needs. That is

what we are trying to figure out. I want to take some of my experience on

the digital side and infuse some of that thinking into what we can do for our

clients. I think the organization for the past few years has made a major

investment in the digital area and I want to keep that going. I'm going to try

to accelerate things on the digital side, but it is going to be an evolutionary

process. But both the television and digital people have to come together and

combine their expertise for the benefit of the client.



How are clients

looking at the larger media agencies' role in digital?

The larger, full-service media agencies have to be able to offer

digital services that can compete with the small, more digitally-focused

boutique agencies. Clients expect digital to be integrated into deals and it

should be. Today, consumers no longer differentiate between screens. Digital TV

can be the same to many of them as traditional TV. We can't continue to live

with the old model. Clients want great ideas and solutions that lead to solid

business outcomes. It doesn't matter whether it's traditional TV, digital or a

combination of both. We need to align ourselves internally so we are media

neutral when it comes to planning and buying for our clients. We need to staff

that way and create compensation structures that way so that there is no legacy

bias or an inherent belief that one medium is better than another. It's about

the idea, not the platform.



So how important is

traditional television going to be in the years to come?

Television is not going away. We just can't approach it in the same way

anymore on behalf of our clients. People, including myself, are watching

television today in a variety of formats on multiple platforms and on multiple

devices. My viewing of television has actually gone up because of all the new

ways that I can view it both inside and outside the home. Television is no

longer tied to a wire. But the good news is there is tremendous opportunity

with all these new platforms that television will be available on.



What is the future

of addressable television?

The technology is in many instances already here. It's the infrastructure

that needs to be worked on. There are a variety of ways to reach screens beyond

the MSOs and set-top boxes. There is no scale yet for addressable TV but

progress is being made. Addressable TV is certainly something that we, as an

organization, want to do more with and get more involved in.



Getting and keeping

clients has become more of a challenge for media agencies. What are your

thoughts on this?

It's getting harder and harder because there are so many more agencies

offering so many opportunities. You are seeing much more frequent churn with

CMOs at the different brands and companies and they are putting more accounts

in review. But I believe if you are doing good work for your clients, coming up

with media plans and solutions that give them better business outcomes, you can

win over clients into staying with you. It also takes a continuous evaluation

internally of staff and corporate structure and the creation of new, out-of-the-box

services that gives us more upside to keep clients and win new ones.



How active are you

going to be in the day-to-day media buying and planning process?

A lot of my role will develop over time. I do have a vision I want to bring

to the agency and know how I want to transform it. Right now, I'm still getting

my arms around everything. I'm still meeting with my own staff and with clients

and also getting involved in helping to attract new business. But I have some

very capable leadership here, Kris Magel [executive VP, director of national

broadcast] on the TV side and Michael Hayes [president of digital] on the

digital side. I am trying to learn as much as possible about the agency so that

I can apply some of my own solutions. But right now, it is still early in my

tenure here.



What

is the future of media agencies?

Full-service media agencies have to remain

relevant to clients. Clients pay agencies to help them grow their business by

enabling them to reach the consumers they want to reach. We have to continue to

add services that help us to do that whether it's through our own expansion or

through acquisitions. We have to continue to develop all areas of our business

so that we are as good in any one area as any boutique agency is.