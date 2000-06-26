Informix releases Media360

Asset-management firm Informix says its Media360 content-management system is now available in general release. The system, which was first used by the BBC and has been installed at CNN, is designed to help companies digitize, archive and retrieve video, audio and text. The system at CNN, which works in conjunction with Virage cataloging software and SGI servers, can make broadcast video available as searchable video on CNN's intranet in two seconds, according to Philip Page, Informix executive director for media and Web publishing. Media360 is available at a cost of $3,250 per seat-$1,250 for the Media360 application, $2,000 for Informix's database.