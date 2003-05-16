Infinity, Westwood One name new presidents
Radio-group owner Infinity Broadcasting Corp. has replaced former president John Fullum with
Joel Hollander, himself formerly president and CEO of co-owned radio syndicator
Westwood One Inc.
Fullum resigned several weeks ago in the wake of a gloomy financial report on
Infinity and public criticism from Mel Karmazin, president of parent Viacom
Inc., who pledged to do whatever it took to improve Infinity's performance.
As president and chief operating officer of Infinity, Hollander will report to John Sykes,
Infinity chairman and CEO.
Hollander assumes his new duties June 16. He will remain on the board of
directors of Westwood One.
Hollander will be succeeded at Westwood One by Shane Coppola, who had been
executive vice president of the syndicator before leaving last year to become
managing partner of Columbus Capital Partners LP.
Coppola had been an executive VP of Metro Networks when the
traffic/news/weather service was bought by Westwood One in 1999, a deal he had
been instrumental in shepherding through.
