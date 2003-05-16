Infinity, Westwood One name new presidents

Radio-group owner Infinity Broadcasting Corp. has replaced former president John Fullum with

Joel Hollander, himself formerly president and CEO of co-owned radio syndicator

Westwood One Inc.

Fullum resigned several weeks ago in the wake of a gloomy financial report on

Infinity and public criticism from Mel Karmazin, president of parent Viacom

Inc., who pledged to do whatever it took to improve Infinity's performance.

As president and chief operating officer of Infinity, Hollander will report to John Sykes,

Infinity chairman and CEO.

Hollander assumes his new duties June 16. He will remain on the board of

directors of Westwood One.

Hollander will be succeeded at Westwood One by Shane Coppola, who had been

executive vice president of the syndicator before leaving last year to become

managing partner of Columbus Capital Partners LP.

Coppola had been an executive VP of Metro Networks when the

traffic/news/weather service was bought by Westwood One in 1999, a deal he had

been instrumental in shepherding through.