Infinity CEO Suleman resigns
Farid Suleman, president and CEO of Infinity Broadcasting Corp., is resigning
his post effective immediately.
Suleman will join private investment-capital firm Forstmann Little & Co.
as a special limited partner.
Infinity parent Viacom Inc. said company president Mel Karmazin -- who ran
Infinity for 15 years before selling it to CBS -- would assume Suleman's duties
on an interim basis.
Viacom said Dan Mason, president of Infinity Radio, and Wally Kelly,
president of Viacom Outdoor, would continue in their posts and report to
Karmazin.
Suleman was Karmazin's right-hand man at Infinity for 16 years. For most of
that time, Suleman was chief financial officer. It was just one year ago that he
was named president and CEO of Infinity.
Forstmann Little has a major stake in sixth-ranked radio-group operator
Citadel Communications Corp., and Suleman will also serve as CEO of that
company.
Citadel has roughly 210 radio stations and $350 million in annual
revenue.
Infinity has about 190 stations and $2.35 billion in annual
revenue.
