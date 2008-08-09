Indy 500 on ABC Through 2012

The Indy Racing League locked up deals with ABC and cable's Versus that will keep its flagship race, the Indianapolis 500, on the broadcast network through 2012 and will bring IndyCar racing to the cable network for the first time.

As part of the ABC agreement, besides the showcase 500, it will also carry four IndyCar races annually. Versus will televise at least 13 races each year for the next 10 years. Versus will also cover the qualification days leading up to the Indianapolis 500.