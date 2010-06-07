The Industry's Most Sought-After Skills: A Job Seeker's Guide

Only a few years ago, any job seeker who had a resume boasting

expertise in "video, voice and data" was all but guaranteed to land a

plum job in the telecommunications industry. Now that triple combo is a

basic requirement for just about every position in the business. The

shift in status from feather-in-the-cap to standard skill set is

indicative of the tumultuous change taking place in our industry-and the

constant shift in the value of particular job skills.

To give us an idea of where the emphasis is today, I've asked two

experts, Hali Croner, President and CEO of The Croner Company, and Lisa

Kaye, President & CEO of greenlightjobs, to share their insights on

the skills and experience most in demand by industry employers including

broadcast and cable networks, media and entertainment companies,

manufacturers, technology developers and multiple systems operators

(MSOs).

Technology

It should come as no surprise that technological

expertise looms larger than ever on the radar screens of employers

throughout the industry. In fact, of the seven new "job families" The

Croner Company included in CTHRA's 2010 Compensation Surveys, three fall

under the technology umbrella: technical recruiting, technical

training, and technology/IT management.

Ms. Croner shared some

insight, "A further indication of the speed and spread of technological

change is the introduction of new top-level job categories such as chief

strategy officer and chief technology officer who are now in charge of

"traditional" technologies as well as IT"

Ms. Kaye added,

"Technology, digital media, and any specialty area involving IT,

engineering, project management and the ability to leverage across

multi-platforms are considered growth areas in the media and

entertainment industry and represent a significant percentage of the

jobs we see posted on our career site."

In the current economic

climate, project managers are in particular demand as companies look to

consolidate and optimize their resources, increase efficiency and save

money. Other skills that lend themselves well to jobs in the technology

category include finance, human resources, IT, business development and

administration.

Going Green

"Green" jobs, including

engineering positions with an environmental slant also rank high on the

growth list, as employers in all industry sectors seek ways to make

their physical facilities and work practices more earth-friendly. To

fill "green" positions, employers look for experience in such fields as

conservation, environmental affairs, renewable energy and facilities

management.

Sales and Marketing

The scope of positions

queried in CTHRA's 2010 Compensation Surveys and greenlightjobs' career

listings show an ever-increasing focus on sales and marketing at all

levels. Ms. Kaye explained, "Companies are looking to leverage talent

with skills that will help produce revenue and immediately increase

their profitability."

Sought-after skills in this arena run the

gamut from inbound and outbound telesales to market research, online

advertising sales, account planning, sales engineering, B2B sales, and

relevant managerial experience in sales and marketing.

Other

Growth Areas

Two areas offer growing opportunities for job

seekers who have or can develop the appropriate skills: customer care

and government relations, which is now considered a function in its own

right, separate from regulatory affairs.

Working Both Sides

Traditionally,

programmers and MSOs tended to hire job seekers from their respective

environments. That trend has shifted toward candidates in all job

categories who offer solid working knowledge of both sides of the

business. Two factors are contributing to the escalating value of

well-rounded employees: the continued consolidation of the industry and

an increase in production of content by MSOs.

Room at the Top

Although

in most functional categories, senior level positions are still less

plentiful than those lower on the ladder, there are exceptions. In

particular, Ms. Kaye, "Jobs at the vice president level and above are on

the rise in finance, sales and IT as more companies place internal

emphasis and financial resources behind these areas."