Industry Vet Burchill Tops Venaca

Longtime media executive Tom Burchill has been tapped to run TV technology company Venaca.

Burchill, former CEO of cable network Lifetime Television, chairman of ad rep firm Petry media, and president of RKO Radio Networks, has been named CEO of Venaca, an "asset management" company developing systems for companies to track and manage video, audio and other media content.

Burchill, who had been a member of Venaca’s board, was most recently a principal at Galileo Management LLC, a media consulting and capital firm formed by former ad and cable execs.

Venaca's customers include Turner Broadcasting, Lifetime, College Sports Television Network (CSTV) and Children’s Television Workshop.