Industry To Convene For "Video Everywhere" Event On March 30

Executives from the content, distribution, technology, advertising and measurement communities will gather in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the spread of video to myriad platforms.

Bookended by keynote conversations and a pair of panels, "Video Everywhere: Who's Cracking the Code?" will be held March 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at New York's Roosevelt Hotel. The event is part of B&C and Multichannel News's "Television Industry Leadership Series."

On-site registration begins at 2 p.m., with opening and closing remarks coming courtesy of Louis Hilleson, vice president, group publisher of B&Cand Multichannel News.

MCN editor in chief Mark Robichaux will get matters underway via an interview with Turner Broadcasting System vice chairman Andy Heller at 2:35 p.m.

That will be followed by the first panel, "Bridging the Gap to Next-Generation TV," examining the technical challenges of delivering video content to potentially dozens of different IP devices in a secure and scalable manner. The speakers weighing in on these issues will be: Verizon Telecom vice president of product management Eric Bruno; Richard Buchanan, vice president and general manager of content services for Comcast Media Center; Rich DiGeronimo, senior vice president of product and strategy at Charter Communications; Irdeto vice president Americas Jan Steenkamp; and Avail-TVN chief strategy officer Doug Sylvester. MCN technology editor Todd Spangler will serve as the moderator.

In the second panel called "Counting the Dollars: Translating Views to Revenues," programmers, ad sellers and media buyers will discuss how digital distribution affects the value of content, especially to sponsors. The panelists addressing the topics: Cathy Hetzel, president of the Advanced Media & Information Division of Rentrak Corp.; Yaakov Kimelfeld, senior vice president of digital research and analytics director of MediaVest; Matt Murphy, senior vice president, digital video distribution, Disney and ESPN Media Networks; and Kevin Smith, group vice president, Spotlight Integrated Media Sales, Comcast Spotlight.

Taking place just about 20 hours before Opening Day, "Video Everywhere" closes with Robichaux firing questions at keynoter Bob Bowman, president and CEO of MLB Advanced Media.

For ticket information, contact Sandy Friedman at 917-281-4718 and sfriedman@nbmedia.com Checkwww.multichannel.com/videoeverywhere for more info and to register.