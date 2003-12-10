Indictments Handed Down in Providence Fire

Various Providence, R.I., station Web sites, including WPRI-TV’s, Tuesday night lead with the news that a state grand jury had indicted brothers Michael and Jeffrey Derderian, owners of area nightclub The Station, on 200 counts each of involuntary manslaughter in the fire that killed 200 people last February.

Also charged was the tour manager of the band Great White, which used the pyrotechnics that ignited the fire. All were said to have pleaded innocent.

Jeffrey Derderian had been a reporter for WPRI-TV for only a few days when the fire occurred and resigned following the tragedy. Ironically, the fire was captured on tape because a WPRI-TV videographer was shooting footage of the club for a story Derderian was doing on fire safety.