India Satellite Operators Decry Unequal Treatment

Mirroring complaints of

the U.S. satellite industry, Indian satellite operators at the CASBAA

forum in New Delhi this week pointed to the disparate tax treatment of cable

operators and said that must change.

Taxation was a "hot

topic" at the conference, according to organizers. A DTH tax there

now stands at 35%, which was characterized as an "unheard-of burden for an

entertainment product that is an everyday experience for hundreds of millions

of Indians."

The operators also

pointed to the restrictions on retail prices, and the fact that cable operators

do not face many of the same limits, while they argue enforcement of taxes

against cable operators is weak because cable operators underreport sub

numbers.

"Time and again we heard

that companies are hard pressed to make money in the content industry thanks to

regulatory constraints, under-declaration, high carriage fees and rising

costs," said CASBAA CEO Simon Twiston Davies at the one-day

conference. He called a "backward-looking government approach" to

Indian pay TV one of the biggest problems facing that industry.