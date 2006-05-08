inDemand Gets Its MOJO On

In Demand Networks is launching a primetime block of original series for the young, upscale, male audience it targets with its INHD high-definition network. The block, “MOJO”, is slated to launch June 18 on INHD and run Sundays and Wednesdays from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The company is developing nine lifestyle series for the block, and aims to have six ready for MOJO’s launch. They include Three Sheets, a comedic travel series on local drinking customs; Decades, a 90-minute concert series; Technical Difficulties, a scavenger hunt reality series involving hot gadgets; and Wall Street Warriors, a documentary series about hotshot finance execs.

In Demand’s INHD reaches some 4 million homes with digital cable and high-definition TVs. The sports, movies and music displaced by the new MOJO programming will likely run on companion network INHD2.