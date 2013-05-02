Incoming ESPN Ombudsman Lipsyte Preps for New Role

While ESPN analyst Chris Broussard's controversial comments

about Jason Collins revealing his homosexuality predate Robert Lipsyte's tenure

as ESPN ombudsman, Lipsyte -- a titan in sports journalism -- is nonetheless

using the episode as an internal "dry run," he says.

"I'm thinking about it a lot," says Lipsyte, who

starts June 1. "I think it's certainly an ombudsman story."

Lipsyte will be the fifth ombudsman in ESPN history -- "offering

independent examination, critique and analysis," in ESPN's words, on the

Worldwide Leader in Sports' on-air, online and print content. He succeeds the

Poynter Institute in the role, which features an 18-month term.

Lipsyte has had a vast and colorful career in sports

journalism. He started as a copy boy at the New

York Times in 1957, became a columnist at the paper, and wrote for

ESPN.com, among many other publications, from 2003-2006. He was also a

consultant for ESPN and, as he puts it, "a gasbag" on its various

sports commentary shows. He's also criticized ESPN in his journalism.

"I've been more or less preparing for this for the last

50 years," he says.

As much as he's accomplished in journalism, Lipsyte is also

a prolific young-adult novelist.

Many in sports media applauded Lipsyte's appointment. Even

snarky Deadspin, which doesn't give compliments easily, sang his praises.

"Lipsyte, a veteran of the Times

and PBS and the author of many, many books, is a pretty exciting choice,"

wrote the site. "He'll kick ESPN's ass when he has to, and he'll do it

brilliantly."

While he's reviewing Broussard's comments on Outside the Lines, during which the

veteran basketball reporter called homosexuality a sin, Lipsyte said it

wouldn't be appropriate to render judgment on the episode before his tenure

begins.

He says he will produce one "large" column and one

"real-time chat" each month on ESPN.com, along with an array of blog

posts. He won't likely appear much on television. Lipsyte will prepare for his

role by going through ESPN's online mail bag, and reaching out to his

predecessors in the post, who include George Solomon (2005-07), Le Anne

Schreiber (2007-08) and Don Ohlmeyer (2009-10).

Ombudsmen are increasingly rare in U.S. media. The Washington Post did away with the

43-year-old post at the paper in March, in favor of a "reader representative."

Lipsyte will be one of around 21 active U.S. media ombudsmen, estimates Jeffrey

Dvorkin, executive director of the Organization of News Ombudsmen and a former

one for NPR. "The big ones have diminished, no question about that,"

he says.

Lipsyte was approached by John Walsh, ESPN executive VP and

executive editor, around six weeks ago about being one of four to five finalists

for the job. "During our interview with Bob, we agreed about a blueprint

for the ESPN ombudsman in the digital age," Walsh said in a statement

April 23. "So we will be looking at a multiplatform focus along with

paying attention to the views of our audiences."

Lipsyte

calls the position "a reporting job" and will work from his New York

home, with periodic visits to ESPN headquarters in Bristol. Contrasting the

clichÃ© about not doing windows, Lipsyte will be hands-on at ESPN. "It's my

job to be the interface between viewership and the company," he says.

"There are windows of transparency, and I'll try to keep washing those

windows."