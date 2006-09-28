IMG Hires Babette Perry

Broadcasting veteran Babette Perry joined IMG in the newly-created position of VP, Broadcasting/West Coast bringing with her an impressive roster of entertainment and sports clients to add to the company. Perry will report to Sandy Montag, Senior Corporate VP, IMG Broadcasting/Speakers/Coaches, IMG Sports & Entertainment, and she will be based in the Los Angeles offices.

As an agency vet, Perry is bringing several high-profile clients including Elizabeth Hasselbeck of The View, Tom Bergeron of Dancing With the Stars and America's Funniest Home Videos, and Marysol Castro from GMA, among others. Perry also brought along her staff members, Julie Fisher and Chris Kettler.The move was official on September 25th, but it was just announced today.