The Image List

TELEVISION COMEDY:
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Bernie Mac, The Bernie Mac Show(Fox)
Damon Wayans, My Wife and Kids(ABC)
Dave Chappelle, Chappelle's Show(Comedy Central)
Flex Alexander, One on One (UPN)
George Lopez, George Lopez (ABC)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Eve Jeffers, Eve (UPN)
Kellita Smith, The Bernie Mac Show
Mo'Nique, The Parkers (UPN)
Tisha Campbell Martin, My Wife and Kids
Tracee Ellis Ross, Girlfriends (UPN)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Blair Underwood, Sex and the City (HBO)
Chico Benymon, Half & Half (UPN)
Donald Faison, Scrubs (NBC)
Dorien Wilson, The Parkers
Reggie Hayes, Girlfriends
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Camille Winbush, The Bernie Mac Show
Essence Atkins, Half & Half
Telma Hopkins, Half & Half
Valarie Pettiford, Half & Half
Wanda Sykes, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
TELEVISION DRAMA:
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Gary Dourdan, CSI (CBS)
Hill Harper, CSI: NY (CBS)
Jesse L. Martin, Law & Order (NBC)
Steve Harris, The Practice (ABC)
Taye Diggs, Kevin Hill (UPN)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Malinda Williams, Soul Food (Showtime)
Nia Long, Third Watch (NBC)
Nicole Ari Parker, Soul Food
Vanessa Williams, Soul Food
Vivica Fox, Missing (Lifetime)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Darrin Dewitt Henson, Soul Food
Dulé Hill, The West Wing (NBC)
Idris Elba, The Wire (HBO)
Mekhi Phifer, ER (NBC)
Omar Epps, House (Fox)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Diahann Carroll, Soul Food
Jasmine Guy, Dead Like Me (Showtime)
Khandi Alexander, CSI: Miami (CBS)
Pam Grier, The L Word (Showtime)
Sonja Sohn, The Wire (HBO)
TELEVISION MOVIE, MINISERIES, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL:
Outstanding Television Movie, Miniseries, or Dramatic Special
Crown Heights (Showtime)
Justice (Starz)
Redemption (FX)
Something the Lord Made (HBO)
Walking on Sunshine (BET)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Miniseries, or Dramatic Special
Dulé Hill, 10.5 (NBC)
Flex Alexander, Man in the Mirror: The Michael Jackson Story (VH1)
Jamie Foxx, Redemption
Mos Def, Something the Lord Made
Wayne Brady, Going to the Mat (Disney)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Miniseries, or Dramatic Special
Gabrielle Union, Something the Lord Made
Keke Palmer, The Wool Cap (TNT)
Lynn Whitfield, Redemption
Tangi Miller, Phantom Force (Sci Fi)
Tyra Ferrell, NTSB: The Crash of Flight 323 (ABC)
TELEVISION DAYTIME DRAMA:
Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series
Bryton McClure, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Keith Hamilton Cobb, The Young and the Restless
Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless
Michael Jordan, All My Children (ABC)
Shemar Moore, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series
Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless
Marla Gibbs, Passions
Tonya Lee Williams, The Young and the Restless
Tracey Ross, Passions
Victoria Rowell, The Young and the Restless
TV NEWS, TALK, OR INFORMATION:
Outstanding Television News, Talk, or Information (Series or Special)
60 Minutes: The Murder of Emmett Till (CBS)
Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO)
Brown vs. Board of Education Anniversary (Court TV)
Judge Mathis (Syndicated)
Tavis Smiley (PBS)
TV VARIETY PROGRAMMING:
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
American Idol III (Fox)
Chris Rock: “Never Scared” Comedy Special (HBO)
Dave Chappelle: For What It's Worth (Showtime)
Genius: A Night for Ray Charles (CBS)
Russell Simmons Presents: Def Poetry (HBO)
TELEVISION YOUTH OR CHILDREN'S SERIES/SPECIAL:
Outstanding Performance in a Youth/ Children's Series/Special
Jo Marie Payton, The Proud Family (Disney)
Kyla Pratt, The Proud Family
LeVar Burton, Reading Rainbow (PBS)
Raven Symone, That's So Raven (Disney)
Tommy Davidson, The Proud Family
