The Image List

TELEVISION COMEDY:



Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Bernie Mac, The Bernie Mac Show(Fox)

Damon Wayans, My Wife and Kids(ABC)

Dave Chappelle, Chappelle's Show(Comedy Central)

Flex Alexander, One on One (UPN)

George Lopez, George Lopez (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Eve Jeffers, Eve (UPN)

Kellita Smith, The Bernie Mac Show

Mo'Nique, The Parkers (UPN)

Tisha Campbell Martin, My Wife and Kids

Tracee Ellis Ross, Girlfriends (UPN)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Blair Underwood, Sex and the City (HBO)

Chico Benymon, Half & Half (UPN)

Donald Faison, Scrubs (NBC)

Dorien Wilson, The Parkers

Reggie Hayes, Girlfriends

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Camille Winbush, The Bernie Mac Show

Essence Atkins, Half & Half

Telma Hopkins, Half & Half

Valarie Pettiford, Half & Half

Wanda Sykes, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)



TELEVISION DRAMA:



Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Gary Dourdan, CSI (CBS)

Hill Harper, CSI: NY (CBS)

Jesse L. Martin, Law & Order (NBC)

Steve Harris, The Practice (ABC)

Taye Diggs, Kevin Hill (UPN)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Malinda Williams, Soul Food (Showtime)

Nia Long, Third Watch (NBC)

Nicole Ari Parker, Soul Food

Vanessa Williams, Soul Food

Vivica Fox, Missing (Lifetime)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Darrin Dewitt Henson, Soul Food

Dulé Hill, The West Wing (NBC)

Idris Elba, The Wire (HBO)

Mekhi Phifer, ER (NBC)

Omar Epps, House (Fox)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Diahann Carroll, Soul Food

Jasmine Guy, Dead Like Me (Showtime)

Khandi Alexander, CSI: Miami (CBS)

Pam Grier, The L Word (Showtime)

Sonja Sohn, The Wire (HBO)



TELEVISION MOVIE, MINISERIES, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL:



Outstanding Television Movie, Miniseries, or Dramatic Special

Crown Heights (Showtime)

Justice (Starz)

Redemption (FX)

Something the Lord Made (HBO)

Walking on Sunshine (BET)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Miniseries, or Dramatic Special

Dulé Hill, 10.5 (NBC)

Flex Alexander, Man in the Mirror: The Michael Jackson Story (VH1)

Jamie Foxx, Redemption

Mos Def, Something the Lord Made

Wayne Brady, Going to the Mat (Disney)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Miniseries, or Dramatic Special

Gabrielle Union, Something the Lord Made

Keke Palmer, The Wool Cap (TNT)

Lynn Whitfield, Redemption

Tangi Miller, Phantom Force (Sci Fi)

Tyra Ferrell, NTSB: The Crash of Flight 323 (ABC)



TELEVISION DAYTIME DRAMA:



Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

Bryton McClure, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Keith Hamilton Cobb, The Young and the Restless

Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless

Michael Jordan, All My Children (ABC)

Shemar Moore, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless

Marla Gibbs, Passions

Tonya Lee Williams, The Young and the Restless

Tracey Ross, Passions

Victoria Rowell, The Young and the Restless



TV NEWS, TALK, OR INFORMATION:



Outstanding Television News, Talk, or Information (Series or Special)

60 Minutes: The Murder of Emmett Till (CBS)

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO)

Brown vs. Board of Education Anniversary (Court TV)

Judge Mathis (Syndicated)

Tavis Smiley (PBS)



TV VARIETY PROGRAMMING:



Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

American Idol III (Fox)

Chris Rock: “Never Scared” Comedy Special (HBO)

Dave Chappelle: For What It's Worth (Showtime)

Genius: A Night for Ray Charles (CBS)

Russell Simmons Presents: Def Poetry (HBO)



TELEVISION YOUTH OR CHILDREN'S SERIES/SPECIAL:



Outstanding Performance in a Youth/ Children's Series/Special

Jo Marie Payton, The Proud Family (Disney)

Kyla Pratt, The Proud Family

LeVar Burton, Reading Rainbow (PBS)

Raven Symone, That's So Raven (Disney)

Tommy Davidson, The Proud Family