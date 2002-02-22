I'm XMP the sixth, I am

The sixth version of Kasenna's "MediaBase XMP" system for video-on-demand providers will be released March 31.

The new version of the MediaBase XMP (which stands for extensible media

platform) for Internet protocol- and asynchronous-transfer-mode-based VOD delivery includes MPEG-4 (Moving Picture Expert Group_ support (it already

has MPEG-1, 2 and 3 covered) and back-office integration.

The system works on Linux, SGI and Sun Solaris

workstations.