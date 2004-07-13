I'll Take PBS for $2,000, Alex
Public stations, which were on Capitol Hill Tuesday in search of funds, have a new benefactor: Jeopardy! champion-for-life (OK, it only seems that way) Ken Jennings.
Jennings, who has won close to a million dollars so far in his 28 consecutive wins on the show, said he would give a little of it to noncoms.
"I love Public TV and radio," he told host Alex Trebek, "but I have never donated before. So, now I finally can't say I have an excuse. I'm going to do something for Public TV." Trebek responded: "Plus, you get to watch some pretty good programming on public television." Jenkins agreed: "I love public TV.
