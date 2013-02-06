Iger: Netflix Deal is a 'Movie Play'

Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO Bob Iger said the media giant's recent output deal with Netflix won't cut into viewership at its kids' networks and other channels, on a conference call with analysts late Tuesday.

In December Disney signed a long-term licensing deal with Netflix beginning in 2016r for an estimated $350 million per year. The agreement replaces an earlier deal the studio had with cable premium channel Starz.

On a conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter results, Iger said he has no qualms that the Netflix deal will steer viewers away from its other networks, especially its kids' channels.

