Iger Joins Apple Board

Computer giant Apple Inc., said Tuesday it has named Walt Disney Co., CEO Robert Iger to its board of directors, according to a company statement.

The announcement came in conjunction with the computer giant naming long-time director Arthur Levinson as chairman.

Iger became CEO of Disney in 2005 and was instrumental in mending Disney's relationship with movie studio Pixar and its co-founder, former Apple chairman and CEO Steve Jobs, acquiring the computer animation pioneer in 2006. Jobs, prior to is death in October, had served on Disney's board of directors and was its largest individual shareholder.

"Bob and I have gotten to know one another very well over the past few years and on behalf of the entire board, we think he is going to make an extraordinary addition to our already very strong board," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "His strategic vision for Disney is based on three fundamentals: generating the best creative content possible, fostering innovation and utilizing the latest technology, and expanding into new markets around the world which makes him a great fit for Apple."

Disney announced last month that Iger would add chairman to his responsibilities at its next annual meeting in March. Iger said he would step down from the company in 2015.

"Apple has achieved unprecedented success by consistently creating high quality, truly innovative products, and I am extremely pleased to join the board of such a wonderful company," Iger said in a statement. "Over the years, I have come to know and admire the management team, now ably led by Tim Cook, and I am confident they have the leadership and vision to ensure Apple's continued momentum and success."