Iger Gets 20% Pay Hike

Walt Disney chairman

and CEO Robert Iger's total compensation rose 20% from $33.4 million to $40.2

million in fiscal 2012, a year marked by a 33% increase in the media giant's

stock and some landmark deals.

According to a proxy statement filed late Friday, Iger's

2012 received $2.5 million in salary (up $500,000 from the prior year), $9.5

million in stock awards (up from $8.1 million in 2011) and $7.75 million in

option awards (up from $4.8 million in the previous year). IN addition, Iger

received $16.5 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation (up from $15.5

million in 2011) and $3.1 million in nonqualified deferred compensation.

Disney had a strong

fiscal 2012 with revenue up 3% and net income up 18%. Also during the year,

the media giant agreed

to acquire Lucasfilm, the owner of the Star Wars movie franchise, for $4.05

billion. In December, Disney reached an output

agreement with online giant Netflix that sine have estimated to be worth as

much as $400 million per year for the movie studio.

Rounding out the other top Disney executives, chief

financial officer Jay Rasulo received $12.2 million in 2012 compensation (a 10%

increase); senior executive vice president and general counsel Alan Braverman

received $8.3 million (up 6.4%); executive vice president, corporate strategy

and business development Kevin Mayer received $4.2 million (up 7.7%) and

executive VP and chief human resources officer M. Jayne Parker received $3.98

million (up 10.6%).