Iger Gets 13% Raise

Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger, who is slated to add the chairman's title after the media giant's annual meeting of shareholders in March, received $33.4 million in total compensation in fiscal 2011 according to a company proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday.

According to the proxy statement, Iger received $2.96 million in fixed compensation, a $15.5 million bonus and $12.9 million in annual equity awards. It was a 12.8% increase from the $29.6 million in total compensation Iger received in fiscal 2010.

Other Disney execs also received raises. Chief financial officer Jay Rasulo received about $11.1 million in total compensation, a 5.7% raise from the $10.5 million he received in fiscal 2010; chief human resources officer M. Jayne Parker received $3.6 million in total compensation for the year, a 20% raise form the $3 million she received in fiscal 2010. Two executives saw pay decreases -- executive VP of corporate strategy and business development Kevin Mayer and general counsel and secretary Alan Braverman -- for the year. Mayer received $3.9 million in total compensation in fiscal 2011, down 11.4% from $4.4 million in fiscal 2010. Braverman netted $7.8 million in total compensation, down 12.8% from the $8.8 million he received in fiscal 2010. The declines were mainly due to lower bonus and equity awards.

Iger announced in October that he would step down as CEO in 2015 -- agreeing to serve as executive chairman through 2016 -- and that he would add the title of chairman after its annual meeting of shareholders in March.