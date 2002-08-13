IGC to announce earnings

The Interpublic Group of Companies, the big ad agency holding company, will

announce its earnings today at 4 p.m. after the close of the major U.S.

financial markets. It will hold a teleconference to discuss the earnings at 5

p.m.

A week ago, the company's stock took a pounding (falling 30 percent in two

days) after it delayed releasing its second quarter earnings by one week so that

its audit committee could further scrutinize the results.

The delay prompted widespread speculation that there might be a problem with

the numbers.

Today however, the stock was stable, trading at $16.77, up 12 cents at

midday. But the stock is down significantly from its 52-week high of

$34.98.