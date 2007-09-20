IFTA Names Board of Directors

The Independent Film & Television Alliance elected Lloyd Kaufman of Troma Entertainment to a two-year term as chairman effective immediately.

The IFTA also elected Handmade Films International’s Michael Ryan (and former IFTA chairman) as vice chairman and CineTel Films’ Paul Hertzberg as vice chairman/secretary.

Also newly elected to the organization’s board of directors were Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard (Lakeshore Entertainment Group), Stephanie Denton (Lionsgate), Nicole Mackey (Fortissimo Film Sales), Almira Malyshev (Screen Media Ventures), Charlotte Mickie (Independent), Barbara Mudge (Worldwide Film Entertainment) and Nestor Nieves (New Line Cinema).