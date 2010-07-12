IFTA and Comcast/NBCU Strike Deal On Access To Independents

Comcast,

NBCU and the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) have struck an

agreement on "enhanced opportunities" for independent programmers

that would apply if Comcast and NBCU are allowed to create their joint venture.

That includes a pledge of $6 million in independent production development

funds over four years.

NBC

has pledged to allocate $1 million in development funds per year, and its cable

nets another $500,000 per year, to support "early development of new

projects from independent producers."

"IFTA does not oppose the merger," IFTA President Jean Prewitt told the magazine Monday. "Comcast and NBCU came to us with this proposal. They deliberately chose IFTA, which has long played a key role in policy issues of concern to the industry," she said in a statement to the magazine.

The

commitments, which will apply for four years after the deal closes, also

include: development meetings where NBCU outlines its upcoming scripted and

reality programming needs for independent producers; a promise to set up pitch

meetings from independents; "introductions" to advertisers

approaching NBCU about fully sponsored movies of the week; consideration of

independent films and miniseries in any acquisition strategies; and Comcast agrees

to create a process for considering independent content for online

distribution.

IFTA

has been critical of the deal. In a House hearing earlier this year, Prewitt had not been assuaged by Comcast pledges to add

independent programming as part of the company's initial public interest

statement, saying that promise of more independent programming might, instead

of a field where all flowers bloom, prove to be "a walled and sparsely

tended garden." Now, IFTA has its bouquet of commitments to point to if,

as even some of its critics predict, the deal eventually goes through.

Access

to independent programming was also a big issue with Senator Al Franken

(D-Minn.) during Senate vetting of the deal earlier this year.

"Comcast

is committed to fostering creativity by working with the independent film and

TV by bringing more content to more consumers across more platforms," said

spokeswoman Sena Fitzmaurice. "This agreement is one example of that

commitment, another is adding independent linear channels and more VOD

content."

Comcast

and NBCU had already struck deals for more diversity commitments with groups

representing African Americans and Hispanics. The IFTA announcement of the deal

comes on the eve of the FCC's field forum on the deal in Chicago July 12.