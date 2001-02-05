IFilm gets cash from Yahoo, Sony

Independent film webcaster IFilm has gained financing from a consortium of companies, and will play a bigger rold on the Yahoo Web portal, The Wall Street Journal reports.

IFilm will receive $10 million in financing from Yahoo, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Eastman Kodak and Vulcan Ventures, the investment arm of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. First-time IFilm investor Yahoo will feature content from the indie film site more prominently in its own portal.

The deal gives IFilm greater exposure through Yahoo as IFilm seeks to broaden its appeal with an expanded menu of film offerings.