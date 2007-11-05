IFC Slates Three New Documentaries

The Independent Film Channel added three new, feature-length documentaries to its programming slate.

Debuting in May will be At the Death House Door (from Hoops Dreams' Steve James), a look at the death penalty as administered in Texas -- in this case, the apparently wrongful execution of an inmate.

Also getting 2008 premieres will be Heavy Load (from Jerry Rothwell), about a punk band; and Goth Cruise (directed by Jeanie Finla), a look at the Goth lifestyle, including aboard a cruise devoted to practitioners of the dark clothing arts.