IFC Sets ‘Spoils Before Dying’ July Premiere

IFC has set the premiere of its Spoils of Babylon sequel as a three-night miniseries. The Spoils Before Dying will air two half-hour episodes July 8-10 at 9 p.m. ET.

The series returns Will Ferrell as fictional author Eric Jonrosh and features a pulp-noir murder mystery set in the Los Angeles jazz scene.

Michael Kenneth Williams, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig and Haley Joel Osment are among the many stars joining Ferrell in the cast.

“Banned around the world almost five decades ago, The Spoils Before Dying is a gritty and unrelenting tale of forbidden everything,” said IFC president Jennifer Caserta. “We may all wind up in jail, but this epic tale of sex, drugs, violence and jazz WILL be seen.”

The Spoils Before Dying is produced by Funny or Die and is executive produced by Ferrell, Adam McKay, Matt Piedmont, Andrew Steele and Nate Young.