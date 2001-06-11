IFC plans Dinner for Five

The Independent Film Channel will premier its original production, Dinner for Five, on July 7.

The unscripted, alternative talk show surveys a group of actors on their views on film, people and personal experiences over dinner at an L.A. restaurant. Swinger's Jon Favreau produced and hosts the show.

The guests will be Peter Berg (The Last Seduction), Joey Lauren James (Chasing Amy), Kevin James (The King of Queens) and Jeanne Tripplehorn (Very Bad Things). - Allison Romano