IFC Orders Fifth Season of ‘Comedy Bang! Bang!’

IFC renewed Comedy Bang! Bang! for a 20-episode fifth season, the network announced Tuesday.

The half-hour comedy is hosted by comedian Scott Aukerman and will continue through 2016.

“Scott has created an absurd world that attracts the biggest names in pop culture,” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC. “They show up, do insane things and oftentimes come back for more. We have no idea how he does it, but we’re not about to start asking questions now.”

The series, formatted as a talk show, is produced for IFC by Abso Lutely Productions, with Aukerman and Dave Kneebone serving as executive producers.