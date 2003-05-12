IFC offers 'uncensored' movies on-demand

The Independent Film Channel is bringing censored movies, documentaries and music to the United States as part of a new subscription-video-on-demand offering.

Each month, "Uncensored on Demand" will offer a new slate of programming on such topics as cinema, religion, music and politics.

Programming includes Feed, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the 1992 presidential election, and Talk to Me, an indie film centered on a phone-sex relationship.

No MSOs have signed on yet to distribute the product.