IFC Developing ‘Start Making Sense’ With Ben Stiller

IFC is developing scripted comedy Start Making Sense (wt) with Ben Stiller under his Red Hour banner.

Jake Fogelnest, who is currently writing for Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer revival and Hulu’s Difficult People, created the series. Start Making Sense is produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by Stiller and Red Hour’s Debbie Liebling, Stuart Cornfeld, and Mike Rosenstein.

The series follows a former best-selling author who is trying to stay relevant while his teenage son becomes a social media star.

The show is in contention for IFC’s 2016 line-up.