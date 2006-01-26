Idol Still Rocks the Competition

Fox’s American Idol continued to trounce the competition on Wednesday, averaging a 12.9 rating/32 share in the 18-49 demo from

8-9 p.m. and giving Fox a win for the night with a 8.8/21, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.

The show was down a hair (compared to a 13/33) from the previous week, but that just means it lost a half-step on a field still leagues behind it. Fox also says Idol's rating was up 15% in the 18-49 demo from last year at this time.

Idol buried another musical offering: NBC’s Jamie Foxx: Unpredictable, which featured the Oscar-winning actor crooning R&B along with several guest stars and averaged a 2.7/7 from 8-9.

ABC was a distant second for the night with a 4.7/11. Its top show was Lost, with a 4.4/9 from 9-10. It was the night's second-highest-rated show, but that's down from the 9-plus ratings it was pulling in the fall.

CBS was third for the night with a 3.8/9. Its top-rated show for the night was CSI:NY with a 5/12.

NBC was fourth with a 3.4/8. Its top show was a Biggest Loser special, averaging a 4.0/10 from 9-10.

Univisions lineup of telenovelas gave it a fifth place finish with a 1.9.

The WB averaged a 1.2/3 for a new One Tree Hill and a repeat of Beauty & the Geek, while UPN still couldn't crack a 1 rating, with a .7/2 for South Beach and Veronica Mars.

Come September, the two networks' ratings will combine as they become one: The CW.