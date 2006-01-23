Idol Rewind Clears 65% of Country

Tribune Entertainment Co. (TEC) said it has cleared the weekly hour American Idol Rewind, reconfigured episodes of the hit music show’s first season, in 65% of the country, including 24 of the top 25 markets.

Several Fox-owned stations have signed on for the show, with Tribune Broadcasting serving as the flagship group after TEC landed the rights just before Christmas, despite the fact that the Fremantle show is so closely associated with Fox.

Fox stations signing on include WJBK Detroit, WJW Cleveland, Ohio, KMSP Minneapolis and KSAZ Phoenix.

Sinclair station clearances include WGPH Pittsburgh, WTTE Columbus, Ohio, and KRRT San Antonio, Texas.

Tribune has repackaged the episodes, even adding new material, to get around the fact that the winner is widely known. Many first year-contestants are expected to return to discuss their experiences.

But winner Kelly Clarkson, who has gone on to stardom and has sought to distance her music from the program, is not expected to be one of them.