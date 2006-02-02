Idol Buries Competition Again

The unstoppable American Idol led Fox to another win on Wednesday night. The show earned an average 12.4 rating/32 share in the 18-49 demo in the 8-9 time slot, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight ratings (preliminary). This led Fox to an overall win for the night with an 8.8/22.

CBS trailed at a distant second with a 3.8/9 for the night. Its highest-rated show was CSI from 10-11; it clocked a 5.3/14.

NBC was third with a 2.7/7. Reality show Biggest Loser was its biggest winner of the night with a 3.6/8 between 9-10.

ABC wasn’t far behind with a 2.4/6. A repeat of Lost got the network’s highest rating for the night with a 3.4/8 between 9-10. A repeat of Invasion earned a 2.0/5 between 10-11.

Univision’s steamy soaps and a showing of Don Francesco Presenta between 10-11 earned it a fifth-place finish with a 1.9/5.

The WB was sixth with One Tree Hill and a repeat of Beauty & the Geek. It notched a 1.5/4 for the night.

UPN placed last with a 0.7/2, with a lineup of SouthBeach and Veronica Mars.