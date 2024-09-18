ID to Develop Sean 'Diddy' Combs Docuseries Following Sex Trafficking Indictment
Series to focus on Combs' career rise and fall
Investigation Discovery will chronicle the rise and fall of entertainment icon and hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in a new documentary series.
According to the network, the untitled series -- to premiere in 2025 -- will explore Combs' rise and influence within the entertainment world, as well as the allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that led to his recent arrest and indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
Also: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrested, Indicted on Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Charges
The multi-part series, through access to archival footage and in-depth reporting from Rolling Stone, will offer insight into the unfolding allegations against the once untouchable superstar and highlight the toxic power dynamic that played out within the industry that until recently kept many survivors silenced, said the network.
Maxine Productions (Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV) and Rolling Stone Films will produce the docuseries for ID.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.