ID to Develop Sean 'Diddy' Combs Docuseries Following Sex Trafficking Indictment

Investigation Discovery will chronicle the rise and fall of entertainment icon and hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in a new documentary series.

According to the network, the untitled series -- to premiere in 2025 -- will explore Combs' rise and influence within the entertainment world, as well as the allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that led to his recent arrest and indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The multi-part series, through access to archival footage and in-depth reporting from Rolling Stone, will offer insight into the unfolding allegations against the once untouchable superstar and highlight the toxic power dynamic that played out within the industry that until recently kept many survivors silenced, said the network.

Maxine Productions (Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV) and Rolling Stone Films will produce the docuseries for ID.