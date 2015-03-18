ID Checks in With New ‘Hotel Horrors’ Series

Investigation Discovery has greenlit a new unscripted docu-drama series from film director Joel Schumacher.

The series, Do Not Disturb: Hotel Horrors will launch in fourth quarter 2015 and will chronicle some of the most twisted and horrifying murder cases to have ever taken place in unassuming hotels and inns across America, according to ID.

Schumacher (Batman Forever, St. Elmo’s Fire) will serve as executive producer for the series, which will be produced by Matador Content.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.