ICM TV head steps down
Bob Sanitsky, formerly the president of PolyGram TV, is stepping down as head
of worldwide television at Hollywood agency ICM.
Sanitsky, who will officially step down in January after two years at ICM,
says he's looking to return to the TV production side of the business.
'I want to get back to what excites me the most,' says Sanitsky. 'In light of
the events Sept. 11 and taking stock in my life, I realized that I want to be
challenged in the ways that I sort of enjoyed at PolyGram.'
While running syndicator PolyGram TV from 1998-2000, Sanitsky launched
Blind Date and several other first-run series.- Joe Schlosser
