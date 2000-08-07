Ice-T and Dick Wolf are teaming up once again. The rap star/actor is joining Wolf's series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for its second season on NBC. Ice-T will play a street-smart detective named Odafin Tutuola who will be teamed up with Richard Belzer's character John Munch. Ice-T is working with Wolf for the fourth time, having previously starred in Wolf's former NBC series Players, which he helped develop. The two have also worked together on the telefilm Exiled: A Law & Order Movie and Ice-T also had a recurring guest star role on Wolf's former series New York Undercover.