Icahn Ups Lionsgate Bid

Carl Icahn increased his hostile takeover bid for Lionsgate

Entertainment by 15% on Tuesday, to $7.50 per share, an offer the studio

owner said its board of directors would review.

Lionsgate--which owns TV Guide Channel and produces TV shows such as Mad Men and Nurse Jackie and movies including The Expendables--said its board would promptly make a recommendation to shareholders on the unsolicited tender offer.

Earlier, the Lionsgate board recommended that shareholders reject a $6-per-share offer from Icahn, and he increased the offer to $7 before trying another bid at $6.50 per share.

Shares in Lionsgate (ticker: LGF) ticked up 79 cents each (12%), to $7.28, at 1:45 p.m.

Click here for the story at Multichannel.com