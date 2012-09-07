IBC:Kaltura Launches New SDKs For App Development

Kaltura, the developer of an open source online video

platform, has added advanced cross-device video delivery features to its suite

of video applications. The improvements are designed to help media companies

develop apps to deliver video content to multiple devices.

The new enhancements include SDKs and reference applications

for Google TV, a fully designed and developed reference application for using

Kaltura's .NET SDK on connected Xbox 360 consoles and reference applications

for iOS and Android.

"Online video is increasingly becoming more complex behind

the scenes - it's not just about posting a video on a website anymore - today

you need to ensure that your viewers can see your content on any device and in

the optimal format," said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura's Chairman and CEO. "At

Kaltura, we take the headache away from the customers, allowing them to focus

on their business goals, while we take care of the technical complexities of

watching any video on any device anywhere. The beauty of Kaltura's open and

flexible platform, is that it is constantly evolving to support new devices,

new formats and new technologies as they emerge. From the customers'

perspective, they can simply manage all content within the Kaltura Management

Console, and from there distribute it across the web, to any device or

distribution channel at the click of a button."