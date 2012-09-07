IBC:Kaltura Launches New SDKs For App Development
Kaltura, the developer of an open source online video
platform, has added advanced cross-device video delivery features to its suite
of video applications. The improvements are designed to help media companies
develop apps to deliver video content to multiple devices.
The new enhancements include SDKs and reference applications
for Google TV, a fully designed and developed reference application for using
Kaltura's .NET SDK on connected Xbox 360 consoles and reference applications
for iOS and Android.
"Online video is increasingly becoming more complex behind
the scenes - it's not just about posting a video on a website anymore - today
you need to ensure that your viewers can see your content on any device and in
the optimal format," said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura's Chairman and CEO. "At
Kaltura, we take the headache away from the customers, allowing them to focus
on their business goals, while we take care of the technical complexities of
watching any video on any device anywhere. The beauty of Kaltura's open and
flexible platform, is that it is constantly evolving to support new devices,
new formats and new technologies as they emerge. From the customers'
perspective, they can simply manage all content within the Kaltura Management
Console, and from there distribute it across the web, to any device or
distribution channel at the click of a button."
