IBC:Dialog Poland Deploys ATEME's TITAN Live

Video compression technology provider has announced that

Dialog Poland chose ATEME's Titan Live platform to expand its HD channel

line-up.

The deployment will also help Poland's second largest telco

prepare to incorporate HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) capabilities into

its Head End technology.

As a result of the deployment, Dialog is now able to offer

IPTV in full HD resolution at 7 Mbps without hurting video quality and to

expand its HD channels to 35.

Dialog Poland launched at IPTV service in Poland since 2007

and was acquired in 2011 by the Netia Group, Poland's second largest

telecommunication service provider.

Piotr Guziewicz, director of technology and services

development, at the Netia Group explained in a statement that "in order to

transition to a new Head-End, we looked for a solution that would allow us to

keep up with the pace of our customers by gradually increasing our services

base, further improving reliability and service quality. We chose the

software-based solution of the Titan Live because of its fully redundant

future-proof technology and the ability to quickly extend our services and

prepare our network for the new HEVC (H.265) format."

Separately, ATEME announced that it was partnering Zixi, an

internet video technology provider.

As part of the partnership, ATEME's encoder and decoder

product line, Kyrion has been integrated with Zixi Stream in a way that will

improve internet video delivery and quality.