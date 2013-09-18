IBC:Dialog Poland Deploys ATEME's TITAN Live
Video compression technology provider has announced that
Dialog Poland chose ATEME's Titan Live platform to expand its HD channel
line-up.
The deployment will also help Poland's second largest telco
prepare to incorporate HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) capabilities into
its Head End technology.
As a result of the deployment, Dialog is now able to offer
IPTV in full HD resolution at 7 Mbps without hurting video quality and to
expand its HD channels to 35.
Dialog Poland launched at IPTV service in Poland since 2007
and was acquired in 2011 by the Netia Group, Poland's second largest
telecommunication service provider.
Piotr Guziewicz, director of technology and services
development, at the Netia Group explained in a statement that "in order to
transition to a new Head-End, we looked for a solution that would allow us to
keep up with the pace of our customers by gradually increasing our services
base, further improving reliability and service quality. We chose the
software-based solution of the Titan Live because of its fully redundant
future-proof technology and the ability to quickly extend our services and
prepare our network for the new HEVC (H.265) format."
Separately, ATEME announced that it was partnering Zixi, an
internet video technology provider.
As part of the partnership, ATEME's encoder and decoder
product line, Kyrion has been integrated with Zixi Stream in a way that will
improve internet video delivery and quality.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.